Nursery school evacuated after snow bends nearby roof

TRIESTE, JAN 7 - A Nursery school at Tarvisio near Udine was evacuated Thursday after heavy snow bent ...

TRIESTE, JAN 7 - A Nursery school at Tarvisio near Udine was evacuated Thursday after heavy snow bent the roof of a nearby building. The roof was hanging dangerously over the Nursery's dormitory, ...
