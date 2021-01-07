CAI Announces New Leadership Team (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Mike Martin assumed the role as President of CAI on 1 November 2020 and will succeed Bob Chew as CEO on 1 January 2022. Reporting to Mike Martin as of 1 January 2021 are: Robert Chew, CEO: "CAI has delivered on our promise to meet a higher standard for our clients the past 25 years. This year clients have called on us to help them respond to the most urgent global health crisis in the past 100 years. I am proud of the work our Team is doing and am as confident as ever that under Mike's Leadership CAI will continue thrive and earn each client's trust every day. Our Team will be driving more value for our clients by focusing on: Mike Martin, President:"I am excited about leading CAI and look forward to working with the Leadership Team to drive our ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mike Martin assumed the role as President of CAI on 1 November 2020 and will succeed Bob Chew as CEO on 1 January 2022. Reporting to Mike Martin as of 1 January 2021 are: Robert Chew, CEO: "CAI has delivered on our promise to meet a higher standard for our clients the past 25 years. This year clients have called on us to help them respond to the most urgent global health crisis in the past 100 years. I am proud of the work our Team is doing and am as confident as ever that under Mike's Leadership CAI will continue thrive and earn each client's trust every day. Our Team will be driving more value for our clients by focusing on: Mike Martin, President:"I am excited about leading CAI and look forward to working with the Leadership Team to drive our ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CAI AnnouncesSold out in appena 30 minuti per i Fan Token di Socios.com. Coinvolti Independiente, Apollon e Heretics SportEconomy
CAI AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CAI Announces