Budget bill gets final approval

He said it was geared towards growth, employment and territorial and social cohesion. There are historic ...

Budget bill gets final approval (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) He said it was geared towards "growth, employment and territorial and social cohesion". "There are historic measures such as the resources to launch the single cheque for children, for the start of ...
Budget bill gets final approval
ROME, DEC 30 - Italy's 2021 budget bill got final approval by parliament on Wednesday. The OK came after a Senate confidence motion passed by 156 votes to 124. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said ...
Budget reaches Senate ahead of approval by year's end
ROME, DEC 28 - Italy's 2021 budget bill hit the Senate Monday after approval by the House Sunday and ahead of a statutory OK from parliament by year's end. The bumper 40-billion-euro package contains ...
