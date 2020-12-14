Selvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...CD Projekt RED si scusa per il disastro Cyberpunk 2077 su Old-GenCome velocizzare Windows 10Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nome

The Northman | Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese in Irlanda

Dopo mesi di rinvii e una complessa lavorazione, Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese del misterioso The ...

The Northman, Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese in Irlanda (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Dopo mesi di rinvii e una complessa lavorazione, Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese del misterioso The Nortman, saga di vendetta ambientata in epoca vichinga che vede nel cast Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård e Bjork. Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese di The Northman, epopea vichinga horror che segna la sua terza fatica dopo The Witch e The Lighthouse. Coproduzione New Regency/Focus Features, il film vede protagonista Alexander Skarsgård in un film che include le star Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang e Björk. La lavorazione di The Northman, scritto da Robert Eggers insieme al poeta e romanziere islandese Sjón, è iniziata a fine estate in ...
