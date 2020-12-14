The Northman, Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese in Irlanda (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Dopo mesi di rinvii e una complessa lavorazione, Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese del misterioso The Nortman, saga di vendetta ambientata in epoca vichinga che vede nel cast Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård e Bjork. Robert Eggers ha concluso le riprese di The Northman, epopea vichinga horror che segna la sua terza fatica dopo The Witch e The Lighthouse. Coproduzione New Regency/Focus Features, il film vede protagonista Alexander Skarsgård in un film che include le star Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang e Björk. La lavorazione di The Northman, scritto da Robert Eggers insieme al poeta e romanziere islandese Sjón, è iniziata a fine estate in ... Leggi su movieplayer
The NorthmanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Northman