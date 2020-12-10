Gazprom International Children' s Social Programme unites children from over 100 countries and sets new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title

(Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) MOSCOW, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/'s Football for Friendship (F4F) Eighth Season has finished. This season, the first-ever Football for Friendship eChampionship united young athletes1041 million people participated in the events. "Uniting friends – uniting the" – slogan of's Football for Friendship. Participants of theare Young Players and Journalists aged 10-16. FIFA, UEFA, national football associations, and the's leading clubs support the. Roberto Carlos,Cup and UEFA Champions League winner, is the's Global Ambassador. Young Participants held50 events with ...

Più di 25 progetti di successo di adattamento del calcio per bambini nel contesto della pandemia del 2020 sono stati presentati durante l'8° International forum, svoltosi dal 30 novembre al 3 dicembre ...Il Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship, presente in 211 Paesi e regioni del mondo, invita gli allenatori a seguire il nuovo corso online dell'Accademia Internazio ...Viktor Zubkov, Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors: "Since 2013, Gazprom has been implementing the Football for Friendship International Children's Social Programme.Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship will try to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title as part of the final events of the Eighth Season. Young Participants from over 100 countries of Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, Australia, and Oceania together with football stars will join the football online event with the most participants in the world.Over 1000 young football players from over 100 countries participated in the largest online football event in history. The new world record was recorded live during a master class by world football legend Roberto Carlos, Global Ambassador of Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship. On December 5, 2020, a new GUINNESS WORLD […]