Gazprom International Children's Social Programme unites children from over 100 countries and sets new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) MOSCOW, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Gazprom's Football for Friendship (F4F) Eighth Season has finished. This season, the first-ever Football for Friendship eWORLD Championship united young athletes from 104 countries. over 1 million people participated in the events. "Uniting friends – uniting the WORLD" – slogan of Gazprom's Football for Friendship. Participants of the Programme are Young Players and Journalists aged 10-16. FIFA, UEFA, national football associations, and the WORLD's leading clubs support the Programme. Roberto Carlos, WORLD Cup and UEFA Champions League winner, is the Programme's Global Ambassador. Young Participants held over 50 events with ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gazprom's Football for Friendship (F4F) Eighth Season has finished. This season, the first-ever Football for Friendship eWORLD Championship united young athletes from 104 countries. over 1 million people participated in the events. "Uniting friends – uniting the WORLD" – slogan of Gazprom's Football for Friendship. Participants of the Programme are Young Players and Journalists aged 10-16. FIFA, UEFA, national football associations, and the WORLD's leading clubs support the Programme. Roberto Carlos, WORLD Cup and UEFA Champions League winner, is the Programme's Global Ambassador. Young Participants held over 50 events with ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gazprom InternationalLo sport per bambini sconfiggerà la pandemia: presentati al Football for Friendship Forum 2020 i progetti dell'anno passato di maggior successo a sostegno del calcio giovanile in diversi Paesi Comunicati-Stampa.net Lo sport per bambini sconfiggerà la pandemia: presentati al Football for…
Più di 25 progetti di successo di adattamento del calcio per bambini nel contesto della pandemia del 2020 sono stati presentati durante l'8° International forum, svoltosi dal 30 novembre al 3 dicembre ...
“Football for Friendship” promuoverà i principi del fair play nel nuovo corso online dell'International Coaches Academy
Il Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship, presente in 211 Paesi e regioni del mondo, invita gli allenatori a seguire il nuovo corso online dell'Accademia Internazio ...
Gazprom International Children's Social Programme unites ...
Viktor Zubkov, Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors: "Since 2013, Gazprom has been implementing the Football for Friendship International Children's Social Programme.
Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football ...
Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship will try to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title as part of the final events of the Eighth Season. Young Participants from over 100 countries of Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, Australia, and Oceania together with football stars will join the football online event with the most participants in the world.
Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football ...
Over 1000 young football players from over 100 countries participated in the largest online football event in history. The new world record was recorded live during a master class by world football legend Roberto Carlos, Global Ambassador of Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship. On December 5, 2020, a new GUINNESS WORLD […]
Gazprom InternationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gazprom International