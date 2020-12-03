New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di AlicantePanda Security: Proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiIL DATA PACK 3.0 DI eFootball PES 2021 È DISPONIBILE ORARed Dead Online: la licenza da cacciatore di taglie II disponibileUna Ricetta di Biscotti Per Vincere 5000 DollariArisa nuova docente di Amici : Ho fatto due volte il provinoCome scegliere il caff? in grani: guida all'acquistoYABBA DABBA DINOSAURS LO SPIN-OFF DEI MITICI I FLINTSTONESKaspersky e KRAKATAU presentano una collezione di capi unici

Govt to ban travel at Christmas

That means, among other things, it will not be possible to attend the traditional Christmas midnight ...

zazoom
Commenta
Govt to ban travel at Christmas (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) That means, among other things, it will not be possible to attend the traditional Christmas midnight mass. On New Year's Eve-Day the curfew will run a little longer, until 7am. As is currently the ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt ban

Govt to ban travel at Christmas
ROME, DEC 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet approved a draft decree banning travel at Christmas at a meeting overnight in a bid to stop the festive season feeding a third wave of COVID-19 contagion ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Govt ban
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Govt ban Govt travel Christmas