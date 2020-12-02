Come scegliere il caffè in grani: guida all'acquistoYABBA DABBA DINOSAURS LO SPIN-OFF DEI MITICI I FLINTSTONESKaspersky e KRAKATAU presentano una collezione di capi unici Il 3 dicembre l’SMS compie 28 anniFallout 76: Alba d’acciaio trailer Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNI

WATG Announces David D Moore | AIA President + Chief Executive Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WATG, the world's leading travel and tourism design firm, ...

WATG Announces David D. Moore, AIA President + Chief Executive Officer (Di mercoledì 2 dicembre 2020)

WATG, the world's leading travel and tourism design firm, has announced the appointment of David D. Moore AIA, as President + Chief Executive Officer. Moore joined WATG in 1989 and is currently Chairman of the Board. Moore succeeds Anthony Mallows, who has led the firm with distinction since 2017. Moore is the first CEO from WATG to be based in Asia Pacific, a region he pioneered for the firm in the 1990s. Commenting on his appointment, Moore said: "I am honored to assume the leadership role at WATG and to have had the privilege of working with Anthony for the last three years. On behalf of the Board of ...
