Longo named new Calabria health chief

(Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) ...on FridayPrefect Guido Nicolò's as newcommissioner replacing Saverio Cotticelli who resigned following a car-crash interview in which he admitted he had not known it was ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Longo named

TUTTOBICIWEB.it

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition & ingredients, announced today that it has been named for the first time to the Dow Jones Sustainabilit ...COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire Temenos Named a Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices. Temenos recognized as a sustainabi ...