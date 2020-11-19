DIRT 5 ARRIVA SU PLAYSTATION 5DESTINY 2: OLTRE LA LUCE INCURSIONE DELLA CRIPTA DI PIETRAFONDAAssetto Corsa Competizione | Il DLC GT World Challenge è su SteamSpeciale Matrimonio a prima vista: Intervista a Nicole, Gianluca, ...THE WILDS, DISPONIBILE IL TRAILER UFFICIALE DELLA NUOVA SERIE AMAZON ...Xiaomi e Paolo Nespoli insieme per il Black FridayLG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su Xbox

Airbiquity Joins Automotive Industry Consortium AUTOSAR as Development Partner

Airbiquity will ensure OTAmatic product compliance with AUTOSAR specifications and contribute to ...

zazoom
Commenta
Airbiquity Joins Automotive Industry Consortium AUTOSAR as Development Partner (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) Airbiquity will ensure OTAmatic product compliance with AUTOSAR specifications and contribute to AUTOSAR software requirements and platform Development SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has joined AUTOSAR, a worldwide Development Partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies, as a Development Partner. With more than 280 Partners around the world, AUTOSAR aims to standardize the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of Automotive system software Development and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Airbiquity Joins

Snam rileva circa 33% De Nora per rafforzarsi in tecnologie idrogeno  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Airbiquity Joins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Airbiquity Joins Airbiquity Joins Automotive Industry Consortium