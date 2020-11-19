Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020)will ensure OTAmatic product compliance withspecifications and contribute tosoftware requirements and platformSEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has joined, a worldwideship of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies, as a. With more than 280s around the world,aims to standardize the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency ofsystem softwareand ...