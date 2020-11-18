COVID | Lombardy now has ' orange-zone' figures says Fontana

(Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020) "Our Rt (reproduction number) has come down in a significant way, so much so that, on the basis of the numbers, today we would return to being an. "It is obvious that, on the basis of (...

CTNA_aerospazio : #IATA rilascia una guida per prepararsi alla distribuzione globale del vaccino COVID-19 - GTolstoj : Ricordato il ruolo dei #russia nella #pandemia #covid_19 a #brescia - baratto_m : ?? Due targhe a #brescia ricorderanno i soldati #Russi nella lotta al #covid_19 - baratto_m : Due targhe a #brescia ricorderanno i soldati #Russi nella lotta al #covid_19 - DistrettoP : RT @CTNA_aerospazio: Emergenza Covid-19, Spazio e imprese italiane in prima fila. Scrive Giuseppina Pulcrano -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : COVID Lombardy

Agenda Digitale

ROME, 18 NOV - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said that the northern region's COVID-19 parameters were no longer that of a high-risk red zone but of a medium-high risk orange zone. Lombardy was the ...ROME, 18 NOV - The central region of Abruzzo went into lockdown on Wednesday after being classed as one of Italy's red zones of high COVID-19 contagion risk. The southern region of Puglia looks set to ...