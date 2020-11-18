LG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su XboxSomalia nel terrore per un attacco kamikaze in un ristoranteWB. GAMES ANNUNCIA MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ULTIMATESNIPER ELITE 4, ORA DISPONIBILE SU SWITCHNVIDIA GeForce | 4 titoli più veloci grazie al DLSSMicrosoft presenta Pluton un nuovo processore Sony ha presentato la nuova videocamera FX6

COVID | Lombardy now has ' orange-zone' figures says Fontana

Our Rt (reproduction number) has come down in a significant way, so much so that, on the basis of the ...

zazoom
Commenta
COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana (Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020) "Our Rt (reproduction number) has come down in a significant way, so much so that, on the basis of the numbers, today we would return to being an orange zone. "It is obvious that, on the basis of (...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

twitterCTNA_aerospazio : #IATA rilascia una guida per prepararsi alla distribuzione globale del vaccino COVID-19 - GTolstoj : Ricordato il ruolo dei #russia nella #pandemia #covid_19 a #brescia - baratto_m : ?? Due targhe a #brescia ricorderanno i soldati #Russi nella lotta al #covid_19 - baratto_m : Due targhe a #brescia ricorderanno i soldati #Russi nella lotta al #covid_19 - DistrettoP : RT @CTNA_aerospazio: Emergenza Covid-19, Spazio e imprese italiane in prima fila. Scrive Giuseppina Pulcrano -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : COVID Lombardy

Covid-19, le chiamate al 112/118 per monitorare l'evoluzione della pandemia: il metodo  Agenda Digitale
COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana
ROME, 18 NOV - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said that the northern region's COVID-19 parameters were no longer that of a high-risk red zone but of a medium-high risk orange zone. Lombardy was the ...
Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone
ROME, 18 NOV - The central region of Abruzzo went into lockdown on Wednesday after being classed as one of Italy's red zones of high COVID-19 contagion risk. The southern region of Puglia looks set to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : COVID Lombardy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : COVID Lombardy COVID Lombardy orange zone figures