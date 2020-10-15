Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at AppianEUROPE20

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/(NASDAQ: APPN) announced itsat theEUROPE20 virtual conference. This annualcelebrates's leadings in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their ability to innovate and deliver transformational value with's Low-code Automation Platform. "Theses recognise our leading EMEAs for enabling transformation, growth, and innovation for our joint customers.has a strong and dedicated globalecosystem, and we are pleased to share the recognition of this year's most outstanding participants across the region," ...