Röchling Automotive puts sustainable organic plastic on the market

- New material is made of at least 90 percent renewable raw materials - Röchling-BioBoom is ...

Röchling Automotive puts sustainable organic plastic on the market (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) - New material is made of at least 90 percent renewable raw materials - Röchling-BioBoom is suitable for a large part of the product range of the company - By 2035, Röchling Automotive aims to become the leader in bioplastics and recycled materials in the Automotive industry WORMS, Germany, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Green materials ensure sustainable mobility: The Automotive industry is increasingly working on aligning vehicle production with the principles of sustainability. The development of appropriate materials plays a decisive role in this process. With the bioplastic Röchling-BioBoom, Röchling Automotive is the first company on the market to have a patented polylactide (PLA)-based biopolymer that consists of at least 90 ...
