"MTV EMAs 2020": le candidature. In testa Lady Gaga

Sette nomination per la cantante Sono state annunciate le candidature agli "MTV EMAs 2020". In testa c'è Lady Gaga che è in nomination per ben sette categorie tra cui, tra cui "Best Artist," "Best Pop," e "Best Video" per il suo duetto con Ariana Grande in "Rain On Me", brano presente anche nelle categorie "Best Song" e "Best Collaboration". I BTS e Justin Bieber la rincorrono con cinque nomination ciascuno, presenti tra le altre nelle categorie "Biggest Fans" e "Best Pop." Tra le nomination ci sono tre nuove categorie: "Best Latin," "Video for Good" e "Best Virtual Live." Torna anche la categoria "Best Local Act" dove tra ...

