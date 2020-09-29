JIECANG announced the official opening of the new headquarters at the 20th anniversary celebration (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) SHAOXING, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
On September 28, JIECANG celebrated its 20th anniversary in JIECANG Life and Health Industrial Park in Zhejiang. With its customer-centric strategy, strong product customization capabilities and production capacity, two decades of focus in linear motion technologies have transformed JIECANG from a linear actuator supplier to a one-stop actuator solution provider. To further development, Hu Renchang, chairman of JIECANG, announced that the Industrial Park will be officially opened as the new headquarters. JIECANG Life and Health Industrial Park covers an area of 48,524.7 square meters, with a total construction area of 70,000 square meters. With automatic production lines ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
