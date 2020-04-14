Giorgia Trasselli : Raimondo Vianello e Sandra Mondaini morti ...Coronavirus fase 2 : Dal 4 maggio via libera alle persone, poi 18 ...Studio osservazionale a tutto il personale della Fondazione ...Coronavirus: Avvocato Luca Di Carlo, mi aiutiCoronavirus, la lettera delle attrici a luci rosse al premier ...Nel poker come negli scacchi: quando l'intelligenza artificiale vince ...Uova ai medici 118 dal Coordinamento Misericordioe e grazie a Guidi ...Giuseppe Conte: Chiusure fino al 3 maggio, avanti con la battaglia in ...Coronavirus : fosse comuni a New York, l' immagine shockAddio alla piccola Elisa Pardini, sconfitta dalla leucemia

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Dik Blewitt as a Partner | Head of Tactical

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC (Kennedy Lewis), a ...

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Dik Blewitt as a Partner, Head of Tactical Opportunities

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, has hired J. Richard "Dik" Blewitt as a Partner and its Head of Tactical Opportunities. Mr. Blewitt joins Kennedy Lewis from GSO Capital Partners, a division of Blackstone, where he was a Managing Director focused on structured finance and credit Investments. While at Blackstone, Mr. Blewitt was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Carador Income Fund PLC, as well as a member of the Global Structured Credit Investment Committee for the firm's Liquid Credit business. Prior to joining Blackstone in 2014, Mr. Blewitt was a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Securitized Asset Team at Blackrock, as well as the Partner in charge of Securitization and Insurance Products for the R3 Capital Hedge Fund. Prior to Blackrock acquiring R3 in 2009, Mr. Blewitt was the ...

