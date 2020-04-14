Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Dik Blewitt as a Partner | Head of Tactical

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 aprile 2020) NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/LLC (""), a leading opportunistic credit manager, has hired J. Richard "Dik"as aand itsofOpportunities. Mr.joinsfrom GSO Capitals, a division of Blackstone, where he was a Managing Director focused on structured finance and credits. While at Blackstone, Mr.was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Carador Income Fund PLC, as well as a member of the Global Structured CreditCommittee for the firm's Liquid Credit business. Prior to joining Blackstone in 2014, Mr.was a Managing Director and Co-of the Securitized Asset Team at Blackrock, as well as thein charge of Securitization and Insurance Products for the R3 Capital Hedge Fund. Prior to Blackrock acquiring R3 in 2009, Mr.was the ...