The Island film stasera in tv 4 dicembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di mercoledì 4 dicembre 2019) The Island è il film stasera in tv giovedì 25 ottobre 2018 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1 alle ore 23:55 circa. La pellicola d’azione e fantascienza del 2005 è diretta da Michael Bay, mentre troviamo nel cast Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson e Sean Bean. Di seguito ecco scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV The Island film stasera in tv: cast e scheda USCITO IL: 26 agosto 2005GENERE: Azione, Thriller, FantascienzaANNO: 2005REGIA: Michael Baycast: Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, Djimon Hounsou, Steve Buscemi, Sean Bean, Michael Clarke Duncan, Shawnee Smith, Max Baker, Svetlana Efremova, Eric Stonestreet, Noa Tishby, Richard WhitenDURATA: 127 Minuti The Island film stasera in ...
