19 3 2019 Ippicanews

corrieredellosport

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2019) OGGI - Ore 18.15 TQQ a Treviso, t, 7ª corsa, m. 2060, Jackpot: Quinté 20.760,38 euro . Rapporto di scuderia: 3-9. Favoriti: 10-6-5-13-2. Sorprese: 3-12-11. Inizio convegno alle 15.10. Corse anche ...

400 Bad Request

Bad Request

Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.

