La Soluzione ♚ Per gli antichi Romani valeva milleLa soluzione di 4 lettere per risolvere le parole crociate de La Settimana Enigmistica e altri giochi come CodyCross : EMME. Ecco la soluzione verificata per la definizione Per gli antichi Romani valeva mille. Ti basta copiare ed incollare la risposta nel tuo cruciverba.
EMME
Significato della soluzione per: Per gli antichi romani valeva mille
Finnish
Pronuncia
- Hyphenation: em·me
- IPA: eme
Verbo
emme
- The first-person plural form of the negation verb. The English translations include do not/don’t and not (with auxiliary verbs and be).
Conjugation
- The negative verb has no infinitive form. The negative verb is conjugated only in person, not in tense or mood. (For the first person plural of the negative verb in the imperative mood, see älkäämme.)
Usage notes
- The negative verb is used with the connegative form of the main verb. That form is identical to the second-person singular imperative in the indicative present. The potential mood connegative ends in the marker for the mood, -ne-, and the conditional mood connegative ends in the marker for the mood, -isi-. In the indicative past, conditional past and potential past, the active past participle plural (ending -eet) is used. The connegative form of the main verb is always used without the personal suffix.
- Usage of emme:
- Indicative:
- Me näemme. (We see.) -> Me emme näe. (We do not see.)
- Me näimme. (We saw.) -> Me emme nähneet. (We did not see.)
- Me olemme nähneet. (We have seen.) -> Me emme ole nähneet. (We have not seen.)
- Me olimme nähneet. (We had seen.) -> Me emme olleet nähneet. (We had not seen.)
- Conditional:
- Me näkisimme. (We would see.) -> Me emme näkisi. (We would not see.)
- Me olisimme nähneet. (We would have seen.) -> Me emme olisi nähneet. (We would not have seen.)
- Potential:
- Me nähnemme. (We probably see.) -> Me emme nähne. (We probably do not see.)
- Me lienemme nähneet. (We have probably seen.) -> Me emme liene nähneet. (We have probably not seen.)
Sostantivo
emme f or m inv
- the letter m, M
Etimologia mancante. Se vuoi, aggiungila tu.