Fu il frontman dei Velvet Underground.
Soluzione 7 lettere : LOUREED
Curiosità/Significato su: Fu il frontman dei Velvet UndergroundThe Velvet Underground I Velvet Underground sono stati un gruppo rock statunitense formatosi nel 1964 e attivo fino al 1973. Nel 1993 si riunirono nuovamente per un tour mondiale 71 ' (9 181 parole) - 14:59, 4 ago 2021
