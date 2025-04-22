SUPER ROBOT WARS Y arriva il 28 agosto 2025!
I giocatori potranno combattere epiche battaglie in SUPER ROBOT WARS Y dal 28 agosto 2025. Parte della serie SUPER ROBOT WARS, questo titolo porterà il JRPG tattico a griglie su Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 e PC via Steam.
Sono anche aperti i pre-order digitali per PlayStation 5 e PC via Steam.
In SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, i giocatori si sfideranno in combattimenti tattici a turni su mappe a griglia mentre controllano un team di piloti con diverse abilità.
Non solo, si potranno divertire con unità dei precedenti giochi e già amate dai fan e con nuove, per la prima volta in arrivo su console.
Ecco la lista completa:
- COMBATTLER V,
- Aura Battler Dunbine,
- New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine,
- Heavy Metal L-Gaim,
- Mobile Suit Z Gundam,
- Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack,
- M-MSV,
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam,
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz,
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny,
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1,
- Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness,
- Getter Robo Arc,
- Majestic Prince,
- Macross Delta,
- Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre,
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification,
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection,
- Godzilla Singular Point,
- and SSSS.DYNAZENON.
Guarda tutte queste unità in azione nel nuovo gameplay trailer:
https://youtu.be/0ZB9_Lbb9Wo
Potrebbe interessarti anche:
- SUPER ROBOT WARS Y IN ARRIVO NEL 2025
Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe è lieta di annunciare SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, in arrivo per Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 e PC via Steam nel 2025.SUPER ROBOT WARS Y è un RPG di combattimento tattico ...