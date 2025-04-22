SUPER ROBOT WARS Y arriva il 28 agosto 2025!

Giuseppe Saieva | 22 apr 2025

super robot

I giocatori potranno combattere epiche battaglie in SUPER ROBOT WARS Y dal 28 agosto 2025. Parte della serie SUPER ROBOT WARS, questo titolo porterà il JRPG tattico a griglie su Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 e PC via Steam.

Sono anche aperti i pre-order digitali per PlayStation 5 e PC via Steam.

In SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, i giocatori si sfideranno in combattimenti tattici a turni su mappe a griglia mentre controllano un team di piloti con diverse abilità.

Non solo, si potranno divertire con unità dei precedenti giochi e già amate dai fan e con nuove, per la prima volta in arrivo su console.

Ecco la lista completa:

  • COMBATTLER V,
  • Aura Battler Dunbine,
  • New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine,
  • Heavy Metal L-Gaim,
  • Mobile Suit Z Gundam,
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack,
  • M-MSV,
  • Mobile Fighter G Gundam,
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz,
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny,
  • Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1,
  • Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness,
  • Getter Robo Arc,
  • Majestic Prince,
  • Macross Delta,
  • Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre,
  • Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification,
  • Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection,
  • Godzilla Singular Point,
  • and SSSS.DYNAZENON.

Guarda tutte queste unità in azione nel nuovo gameplay trailer:

https://youtu.be/0ZB9_Lbb9Wo

