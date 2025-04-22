SUPER ROBOT WARS Y arriva il 28 agosto 2025!

I giocatori potranno combattere epiche battaglie in SUPER ROBOT WARS Y dal 28 agosto 2025. Parte della serie SUPER ROBOT WARS, questo titolo porterà il JRPG tattico a griglie su Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 e PC via Steam.

Sono anche aperti i pre-order digitali per PlayStation 5 e PC via Steam.

In SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, i giocatori si sfideranno in combattimenti tattici a turni su mappe a griglia mentre controllano un team di piloti con diverse abilità.

Non solo, si potranno divertire con unità dei precedenti giochi e già amate dai fan e con nuove, per la prima volta in arrivo su console.

Ecco la lista completa:

COMBATTLER V,

Aura Battler Dunbine,

New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine,

Heavy Metal L-Gaim,

Mobile Suit Z Gundam,

Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack,

M-MSV,

Mobile Fighter G Gundam,

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz,

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny,

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1,

Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness,

Getter Robo Arc,

Majestic Prince,

Macross Delta,

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre,

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification,

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection,

Godzilla Singular Point,

and SSSS.DYNAZENON.

Guarda tutte queste unità in azione nel nuovo gameplay trailer:

https://youtu.be/0ZB9_Lbb9Wo

