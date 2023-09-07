Sedici giochi alla libreria GFN Thursday

Sedici giochi si aggiungono alla libreria in questo GFN Thursday, compresi otto titoli Game Pass!



Per questo GFN Thursday , è prevista una grande onda di titoli Game Pass che approdano sul Cloud, tra cui A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Insurgency: Sandstorm e SnowRunner del publisher Focus Entertainment.



Questa settimana sono stati lanciati anche Chants of Sennaar, SYNCED e Void Crew , che sono tra i 16 titoli aggiunti alla libreria GFN:





Canti di Sennaar (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 5 settembre)

SYNCED (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 7 settembre)

Void Crew (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 7 settembre)

Deceive Inc. ( Steam )

A Plague Tale: Requiem ( Xbox )

Regno Aviotrasportato ( Epic Games Store )

Cuore Atomico ( Xbox )

Il richiamo della foresta: Il pescatore ( Xbox )

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony ( Xbox )

Morte nell'acqua ( Vapore )

Hardspace: Shipbreaker ( Xbox )

Insurrezione: Tempesta di sabbia ( Xbox )

Santuario dei Mostri ( Xbox )

Saints Row ( Steam )

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Edizione estesa ( Xbox )

SnowRunner ( Xbox )

Guerra per l'Overworld ( Steam )

