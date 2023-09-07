Il Tin 25º Anniversario: Eroi Duellanti disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...Polaroid I-2: per fotografie istantanee di qualità superioreArma 3 celebra il suo 10° anniversario con una Live StreamNintendo Switch 2 - RumorSedici giochi alla libreria GFN ThursdayKONAMI presenta eFootball 2024TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – In Missione – trailer di giocoSOMFY RAFFORZA L’OFFERTA HOME ALARMOpera GX con Aria: intelligenza artificiale che migliora la ...LUCCA COMICS & GAMES APRE IL SUO SERVER DISCORDEA SPORTS FC 24 includerà l’Udinese ArenaLogitech Pebble 2 - combo mouse e tastieraIn che modo i negozi online di mobili economici stanno crescendo nel ...Samsung SSD 990 PRO - prestazioni e capacità di altissimo livelloHisense guarda alla sostenibilità con il nuovo Laser TVDefinire il modello economico del cloud: i tre punti secondo VeeamTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem il videogiocoStarfield disponibile in tutto il mondoDune: Spice Wars 1.0 svela la data di ReleaseBack to work e back to school: le soluzioni di TrustMolly Medusa è ora disponibile su PC OutRage - picchiaduro multiplayer per PC, console e mobileLavoro e cybersecurityDebutto travagliato di Myrta Merlino a Pomeriggio 5: cosa ha detto ...Dragonflight Furia Incarnata disponibile!
di Giuseppe Saieva di giovedì 7 settembre 2023

Sedici giochi alla libreria GFN Thursday

GFN Thursday

Sedici giochi si aggiungono alla libreria in questo GFN Thursday, compresi otto titoli Game Pass!

Per questo GFN Thursday , è prevista una grande onda di titoli Game Pass che approdano sul Cloud, tra cui A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Insurgency: Sandstorm e SnowRunner del publisher Focus Entertainment.

Questa settimana sono stati lanciati anche Chants of Sennaar, SYNCED e Void Crew , che sono tra i 16 titoli aggiunti alla libreria GFN:

  •     Canti di Sennaar (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 5 settembre)
  •     SYNCED (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 7 settembre)
  •     Void Crew (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 7 settembre)
  •     Deceive Inc. ( Steam )
  •     A Plague Tale: Requiem ( Xbox )
  •     Regno Aviotrasportato ( Epic Games Store )
  •     Cuore Atomico ( Xbox )
  •     Il richiamo della foresta: Il pescatore ( Xbox )
  •     Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony ( Xbox )
  •     Morte nell'acqua ( Vapore )
  •     Hardspace: Shipbreaker ( Xbox )
  •     Insurrezione: Tempesta di sabbia ( Xbox )
  •     Santuario dei Mostri ( Xbox )
  •     Saints Row ( Steam )
  •     Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Edizione estesa ( Xbox )
  •     SnowRunner ( Xbox )
  •     Guerra per l'Overworld ( Steam )

