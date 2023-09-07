Sedici giochi alla libreria GFN Thursday

Sedici giochi si aggiungono alla libreria in questo GFN Thursday, compresi otto titoli Game Pass!
Per questo GFN Thursday , è prevista una grande onda di titoli Game Pass che approdano sul Cloud, tra cui A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Insurgency: Sandstorm e SnowRunner del publisher Focus Entertainment.
Questa settimana sono stati lanciati anche Chants of Sennaar, SYNCED e Void Crew , che sono tra i 16 titoli aggiunti alla libreria GFN:
- Canti di Sennaar (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 5 settembre)
- SYNCED (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 7 settembre)
- Void Crew (Nuovo lancio su Steam , 7 settembre)
- Deceive Inc. ( Steam )
- A Plague Tale: Requiem ( Xbox )
- Regno Aviotrasportato ( Epic Games Store )
- Cuore Atomico ( Xbox )
- Il richiamo della foresta: Il pescatore ( Xbox )
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony ( Xbox )
- Morte nell'acqua ( Vapore )
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker ( Xbox )
- Insurrezione: Tempesta di sabbia ( Xbox )
- Santuario dei Mostri ( Xbox )
- Saints Row ( Steam )
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Edizione estesa ( Xbox )
- SnowRunner ( Xbox )
- Guerra per l'Overworld ( Steam )