NieR Replicant: contenuti extra anche dopo l'uscita

SQUARE ENIX ha svelato una miriade di contenuti extra per NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 ...,

La versione aggiornata del gioco diventerà più appetibile al pubblico grazie alla rimasterizzazione, a una colonna sonora ri-registrata e a dialoghi completamente nuovi; includerà anche nuovi contenuti della storia, dungeon, costumi extra, armi a tema Automata e altro ancora.



Di seguito sono riportati ulteriori dettagli sui contenuti extra che saranno inclusi per il gioco al momento del lancio:

Extra Episode – Players can enjoy a new scenario and exhilarating boss battle by playing through the game, in an all new “Mermaid” episode featuring a wrecked ship and a little girl.

Extra Dungeons from "15 Nightmares" – Previously released as downloadable content for the original release in Japan and similar to "The World of Recycled Vessel" content in the West, fans will be able to undertake a series of challenging dungeons as the "15 Nightmares" protagonist in the world of recycled vessel. Playing through the dungeons will unlock a variety of weapons, as well as extra costumes, "Kabuki" and "Samurai." You will also be able to change the appearance of enemy bullets to Emil's face through the option menu after obtaining either of the costumes.

Soundtrack from NieR:Automata – Players will unlock an option to switch to select background music tracks from the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata after completing the first playthrough.

– Players will unlock an option to switch to select background music tracks from the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata after completing the first playthrough. Guest Cast from NieR:Automata – The English and Japanese voice actors of 2B and 9S will be featured in the game.

Oltre ai costumi ottenibili a partire dal lancio, i giocatori potranno scaricare un pacchetto di costumi gratuito.

Recentemente sono stati rivelati anche diversi bonus per il preordine e l'elenco delle tracce per la mini colonna sonora che include White Snow Edition: "Hills of Radiant Wind", "Song of the Ancients" e "Kainé".

Dettagli specifici:

PlayStation 4 system – All editions will include an exclusive PlayStation 4 system dynamic theme and 14 avatar set. Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack.

Xbox One – Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack.

Steam – All editions will include a special digital wallpaper collection. Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… verrà lanciato per PlayStation4, Xbox One/X/PC il 23 aprile 2021.





