Jitsu Squad finanziato su Kickstarter

Strictly Limited Games è lieta di annunciare la collaborazione con Tanuki Creative Studio, uno sviluppatore con sede nei Paesi Bassi, sul loro prossimo titolo Jitsu Squad. I giocatori possono partecipare su Kickstarter per assicurarsi una copia digitale o fisica del gioco per Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC e Xbox One. Indipendentemente dalla campagna Kickstarter Strictly Limited Games creerà alcune fantastiche edizioni limitate di Jitsu Squad!

Jitsu Squad è un frenetico cartoony action a fumetti in cui i giocatori si cimenteranno in epiche battaglie! Jitsu Squad è simile a giochi come Streets of Rage e Final Fight, ma con velocità, l'intensità e l'energia di giochi come Guilty Gear, Marvel vs Capcom II e Super Smash Brothers.

Demo gratuita per PC disponibile

Per coloro che sono molto curiosi del gioco, Tanuki Creative Studio ha rilasciato una demo giocabile disponibile per il download.

Special Features:

Run or Dash! No walking allowed in this game!

Awesome assist characters

Maximilian Dood: The godfather of the fighting game community and his dog Benny jump right into the action to unleash their crushing ‘Hype Beam’.

Yooka-Laylee: The protagonists from the Yooka-Laylee series developed by Playtonic Games are here to help the player with their ‘Reptile Rush’.