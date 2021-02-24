Jitsu Squad finanziato su Kickstarter

Jitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...State of Play questo giovedì 25 di febbraioDigitalizzazione: il Wi-Fi 6 entra a scuolaAVerMedia presenta le webcam CAM 310P e CAM 315 Destiny 2 - Racconto dell'Uomo Morto - TrailerIn arrivo la nuova generazione di VR su PlayStationTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 e 2 arriva su console next-gen e Switch nel ...NVIDIA - RTX ONEl Shaddai in uscita presto su Steam Sony lancia la videocamera full-frame FX3Matteo Salvini: con Presidente Draghi si è parlato riapertureAnimal Crossing: New Horizons all'Università di Macerata BANDAI NAMCO ACQUISISCE UNA QUOTA DI LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENTWATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay TrailerChi era Luca Attanasio, l’ambasciatore italiano ucciso in CongoSTREET FIGHTER V CELEBRA IL QUINTO ANNIVERSARIORAINBOW SIX SIEGE RIVELA I PRIMI CONTENUTI DI ANNO 6Dati personali a rischio: Avira protegge la vita digitaleScopri I-No il quindicesimo e ultimo personaggio del roster di Guilty ...Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia MeloniBimbo malato, il padre lo strangola e poi si suicida
Kickstarter Page - Demo Download

Strictly Limited Games è lieta di annunciare la collaborazione con Tanuki Creative Studio, uno sviluppatore con sede nei Paesi Bassi, sul loro prossimo titolo Jitsu Squad. I giocatori possono partecipare su Kickstarter per assicurarsi una copia digitale o fisica del gioco per Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC e Xbox One. Indipendentemente dalla campagna Kickstarter Strictly Limited Games creerà alcune fantastiche edizioni limitate di Jitsu Squad! 

Jitsu Squad è un frenetico cartoony action a fumetti in cui i giocatori si cimenteranno in epiche battaglie! Jitsu Squad è simile a giochi come Streets of Rage e Final Fight, ma con velocità, l'intensità e l'energia di giochi come Guilty Gear, Marvel vs Capcom II e Super Smash Brothers.

Demo gratuita per PC disponibile

Per coloro che sono molto curiosi del gioco, Tanuki Creative Studio ha rilasciato una demo giocabile disponibile per il download.

Special Features:

  • Epic Super Specials!

  • 100+ chain-combos!

  • Powerful in-game character transformations!

  • Awesome crossover assist characters!

  • Run or Dash! No walking allowed in this game!

  • A wide variety of unique enemies and stages!

  • Up to 4-player co-op fun!

  • Unique secondary weapons for each playable character!

  • Upgrade system to level up your character!

Awesome assist characters

  • Maximilian Dood: The godfather of the fighting game community and his dog Benny jump right into the action to unleash their crushing ‘Hype Beam’.

  • Yooka-Laylee: The protagonists from the Yooka-Laylee series developed by Playtonic Games are here to help the player with their ‘Reptile Rush’.

  • Look Mom, I’m in the game: Backers who pledge this tier will become an assist character in Jitsu Squad!

Kickstarter Page
Demo Download

