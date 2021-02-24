Jitsu Squad finanziato su Kickstarter

Kickstarter Page - Demo Download
Strictly Limited Games è lieta di annunciare la collaborazione con Tanuki Creative Studio, uno sviluppatore con sede nei Paesi Bassi, sul loro prossimo titolo Jitsu Squad. I giocatori possono partecipare su Kickstarter per assicurarsi una copia digitale o fisica del gioco per Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC e Xbox One. Indipendentemente dalla campagna Kickstarter Strictly Limited Games creerà alcune fantastiche edizioni limitate di Jitsu Squad!
Jitsu Squad è un frenetico cartoony action a fumetti in cui i giocatori si cimenteranno in epiche battaglie! Jitsu Squad è simile a giochi come Streets of Rage e Final Fight, ma con velocità, l'intensità e l'energia di giochi come Guilty Gear, Marvel vs Capcom II e Super Smash Brothers.
Demo gratuita per PC disponibile
Per coloro che sono molto curiosi del gioco, Tanuki Creative Studio ha rilasciato una demo giocabile disponibile per il download.
Special Features:
Epic Super Specials!
100+ chain-combos!
Powerful in-game character transformations!
Awesome crossover assist characters!
Run or Dash! No walking allowed in this game!
A wide variety of unique enemies and stages!
Up to 4-player co-op fun!
Unique secondary weapons for each playable character!
Upgrade system to level up your character!
Awesome assist characters
Maximilian Dood: The godfather of the fighting game community and his dog Benny jump right into the action to unleash their crushing ‘Hype Beam’.
Yooka-Laylee: The protagonists from the Yooka-Laylee series developed by Playtonic Games are here to help the player with their ‘Reptile Rush’.
Look Mom, I’m in the game: Backers who pledge this tier will become an assist character in Jitsu Squad!
