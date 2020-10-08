Perché creare un e-commerce nel 2020?Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni N26: protegge dalle minacce per il banking onlineMi Store Italia apre anche a TorinoMILESTONE LANCIA RIDE 4 per console e PC/STEAM.Stasera in TV - Stasera in Televisione oggi giovedì 8 ottobre 2020La super sexy Sarah Nile ... ma cosa fa dopo il GF Vip,?Barbara D’Urso e la lite Pomeriggio 5 : Tu non mi usi, ho i brividi!La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...Inaugurato il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato dall'Associazione ...Ha violentato e messo incinta una disabile! Arrestato operatore ...Salute e forma fisica: l'integratore all'ananas drenante per dimagrirePaola Caruso : La sexy anteprima del calendario hotPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito di 22 kg : ecco perché
di

La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli biondi

La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli biondi

La Duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton è considerata a tutti gli effetti un'icona di stile: dagli abiti al taglio di capelli passando per i gioielli, sono tanti i fan della Duchessa che hanno cercato di emularla . Recentemente, il suo cambio di look ha conquistato una buona fetta di fan, riconfermando Kate come intenditrice in fatto di stile.

La semplicità e l'eleganza di Kate Middleton l'hanno resa famosa in tutto il mondo. La Duchessa negli anni non ha rinunciato a modificare leggermente il suo look e renderlo più moderno. Recentemente, ad un incontro pubblico, si è presentata con una chioma leggermente più “bionda” di quella che portava abitualmente: il risultato ha ottenuto il consenso unanime del pubblico social, riconfermando Kate come icona di stile.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Back to School! The Duchess of Cambridge met with students at the University of Derby to hear how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected university life and what national measures have been put in place to support their mental health. For the outing, Kate donned a Massimo Dutti jacket and sweater along with her favorite sentimental jewelry, an Amaia Kids face mask and Rossi Piper pumps. And the duchess also wore a croc embossed black belt. Follow our LIKEtoKNOW.it page to get all the style details #ootd #lookoftheday #outfit #fallfashion #style #workwear #workstyle #professional #royal #katemiddleton #jewelry #chic #trendy #fashionstyle #fashioninspo #fashionstatement

Un post condiviso da Dress Like a Duchess (@dresslikeaduchess) in data:

