La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli biondi

La Duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton è considerata a tutti gli effetti un'icona di stile: dagli abiti al taglio di capelli passando per i gioielli, sono tanti i fan della Duchessa che hanno cercato di emularla . Recentemente, il suo cambio di look ha conquistato una buona fetta di fan, riconfermando Kate come intenditrice in fatto di stile.
La semplicità e l'eleganza di Kate Middleton l'hanno resa famosa in tutto il mondo. La Duchessa negli anni non ha rinunciato a modificare leggermente il suo look e renderlo più moderno. Recentemente, ad un incontro pubblico, si è presentata con una chioma leggermente più “bionda” di quella che portava abitualmente: il risultato ha ottenuto il consenso unanime del pubblico social, riconfermando Kate come icona di stile.
