Su Whatsapp fare chiamate di gruppo con 8 persone : a breve l'aggiornamento

Whatsapp aumenta il limite delle persone che partecipano a una videochiamata di gruppo. Fino ad ora, è stato possibile parlare in videochiamata con un massimo di 4 utenti, presto il limite sarà aumentato a 8. Un modo per garantire la possibilità di rimanere in contatto con quante più persone possibile contemporaneamente. Il numero massimo di 4 utenti imposti da Whatsapp sembrava in effetti limitativo per la prima applicazione di messaggistica, che in particolare in questo periodo di isolamento forzato ha visto altri concorrenti, come Skype o Houseparty, registrare un aumento significativo dei download proprio grazie alla possibilità di effettuare numerose chiamate di gruppo.

Per il momento, la possibilità di effettuare chiamate con 8 persone contemporaneamente non è stata ancora formalizzata, ma la novità verrà introdotta a breve per tutti i dispositivi iOS e Android che hanno aggiornato l'ultima versione del sistema..

Come si avvia una chiamata di gruppo? Ci sono molti modi. Il modo più semplice è accedere alla sezione chiamate, avviare "chiamate di gruppo" e aggiungere i contatti desiderati. Un altro modo: se abbiamo una chat di gruppo, puoi iniziare la videochiamata da lì, se il numero di partecipanti supera il limite autorizzato, l'applicazione ci chiederà quali persone aggiungere. Ultima via: possiamo prima chiamare qualcuno, quindi aggiungere altri partecipanti.