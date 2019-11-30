Greta Thunberg e Bella Hadid : la modella dona 600 alberi per compensare i suoi voli in aereo

La super top model americanaha a cuore il destino del pianeta e per dimostrare la sua sensibilità a un argomento così importante e complesso, ha deciso diCome spiega, il numero non è casuale. In effetti, Hadid ha ammesso di essere stata colpita dalle parole di. Seguendo l'esempio del giovane attivista svedese, la modella 23enne avrebbe pensato di fare qualcosa di concreto per salvaguardare l'ambiente. Quindi, tramite, ha rivelato che voleva compensare le emissioni di carbonio generate dal suo viaggio aereo in modo speciale. L'organizzazionepianterà 20 alberi per ogni volo effettuato da Bella Hadid negli ultimi 3 mesi. Un totale di 600 nuovi alberi in totale.

Su Instagram la Hadid ha scritto: “Regalo 600 alberi…20 per ogni volo che ho preso negli ultimi 3 mesi e probabilmente continuerò a farlo per il resto dell’anno”. E ha aggiunto: “Mi rattrista sapere quanto il lavoro di modella influenzi la mia impronta di carbonio e quanto brutalmente il cambiamento climatico stia influenzando il mondo. Madre Natura ha bisogno di un po’ d’amore”.

Bella Hadid ha scelto la OneTreePlanted proprio perché permetteva di regalare alberi ed era anche facilmente reperibile su Internet : “inizierò il mio impegno dalla mia casa, la California e, naturalmente, dall’Amazzonia devastata dagli incendi più recenti ma per favore contattami e fammi sapere in quali altri luoghi dobbiamo mostrare il nostro amore. Tutti i luoghi sono benvenuti: Africa, Asia, Nord America e America Latina. Gli alberi sono l’aria che respiriamo, l’acqua che beviamo, la biodiversità e la vita animale di cui abbiamo bisogno”.