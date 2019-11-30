Greta Thunberg e Bella Hadid : la modella dona 600 alberi per ...London Bridge : Londra, la regina si dice 'rattristata'Delitto Novi Ligure, Erika De Nardo si è sposataScuola elementare vieta il presepe! scoppia la polemicaCambia senso di marcia! Ciclista investito e ucciso da auto dei ...Accetto la sfida! Elezioni regionali Calabria, Pippo Callipo è il ...Bellissima! Selfie senza trucco per Michelle Pfeiffer ed è subito ...Giulia De Lellis : È vero, mi hanno detto no per SanremoCi vendicheremo! I rapper Dium e Nex Cassel accoltellati a PadovaVolevo uccidermi... Anticipazioni Verissimo : Da Silvia Toffanin il ...Londra, l'uomo che ha disarmato il terrorista del London Bridge è un ...Valanga a Punta Helbronner - Monte Bianco : morti due sciatoriPier Paolo muore a 29 anni per meningite fulminante: era appena stato ...Terremoto Albania, il bilancio definitivo è di 50 morti! Ferma la ...Samantha De Grenet: Ecco perché mi sono lasciata con Leonardo ...
Greta Thunberg e Bella Hadid : la modella dona 600 alberi per compensare i suoi voli in aereo

La super top model americana Bella Hadid ha a cuore il destino del pianeta e per dimostrare la sua ...
Bella Hadid

La super top model americana Bella Hadid ha a cuore il destino del pianeta e per dimostrare la sua sensibilità a un argomento così importante e complesso, ha deciso di donare 600 alberi. Come spiega Vanity Fair, il numero non è casuale. In effetti, Hadid ha ammesso di essere stata colpita dalle parole di Greta Thunberg. Seguendo l'esempio del giovane attivista svedese, la modella 23enne avrebbe pensato di fare qualcosa di concreto per salvaguardare l'ambiente. Quindi, tramite Instagram, ha rivelato che voleva compensare le emissioni di carbonio generate dal suo viaggio aereo in modo speciale. L'organizzazione OneTreePlanted pianterà 20 alberi per ogni volo effettuato da Bella Hadid negli ultimi 3 mesi. Un totale di 600 nuovi alberi in totale.

Su Instagram la Hadid ha scritto: “Regalo 600 alberi…20 per ogni volo che ho preso negli ultimi 3 mesi e probabilmente continuerò a farlo per il resto dell’anno”. E ha aggiunto: “Mi rattrista sapere quanto il lavoro di modella influenzi la mia impronta di carbonio e quanto brutalmente il cambiamento climatico stia influenzando il mondo. Madre Natura ha bisogno di un po’ d’amore”. 

Bella Hadid ha scelto la OneTreePlanted proprio perché permetteva di regalare alberi ed era anche facilmente reperibile su Internet : “inizierò il mio impegno dalla mia casa, la California e, naturalmente, dall’Amazzonia devastata dagli incendi più recenti ma per favore contattami e fammi sapere in quali altri luoghi dobbiamo mostrare il nostro amore. Tutti i luoghi sono benvenuti: Africa, Asia, Nord America e America Latina. Gli alberi sono l’aria che respiriamo, l’acqua che beviamo, la biodiversità e la vita animale di cui abbiamo bisogno”.

Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year.It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love...?????? I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well , all regions welcome???? Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America?? this is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! it’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need..?????? I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help.. think about the animals too?? anyways . once I get home I’m definitely planting my own tree outside. so inspired by my friends ???????????? ps I did some research and onetreeplanted.org is probably the easiest website I’ve found to donate to multiple regions at the same time, if you’re interested:)

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bella Hadid
