Greta Thunberg e Bella Hadid : la modella dona 600 alberi per compensare i suoi voli in aereo

Su Instagram la Hadid ha scritto: “Regalo 600 alberi…20 per ogni volo che ho preso negli ultimi 3 mesi e probabilmente continuerò a farlo per il resto dell’anno”. E ha aggiunto: “Mi rattrista sapere quanto il lavoro di modella influenzi la mia impronta di carbonio e quanto brutalmente il cambiamento climatico stia influenzando il mondo. Madre Natura ha bisogno di un po’ d’amore”.
Bella Hadid ha scelto la OneTreePlanted proprio perché permetteva di regalare alberi ed era anche facilmente reperibile su Internet : “inizierò il mio impegno dalla mia casa, la California e, naturalmente, dall’Amazzonia devastata dagli incendi più recenti ma per favore contattami e fammi sapere in quali altri luoghi dobbiamo mostrare il nostro amore. Tutti i luoghi sono benvenuti: Africa, Asia, Nord America e America Latina. Gli alberi sono l’aria che respiriamo, l’acqua che beviamo, la biodiversità e la vita animale di cui abbiamo bisogno”.
Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year.It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love...?????? I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well , all regions welcome???? Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America?? this is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! it’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need..?????? I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help.. think about the animals too?? anyways . once I get home I’m definitely planting my own tree outside. so inspired by my friends ???????????? ps I did some research and onetreeplanted.org is probably the easiest website I’ve found to donate to multiple regions at the same time, if you’re interested:)