Ric Ocasek, è morto il leader New wave the cars

di

Il fondatore della band new wave Usa trovato morto a 75 anni. Ric Ocasek, 75enne fondatore e leader ...
Ric Ocasek

Il fondatore della band new wave Usa trovato morto a 75 anni. Ric Ocasek, 75enne fondatore e leader della band rock New Wave the Cars, è stato trovato morto ieri in un appartamento a Manhattan. Ancora non sono state stabilite le cause del decesso. Tra i maggiori successi dei Cars si ricordano in particolare 'Just what i needed' (1978), 'Shake it up' (1981) e 'Drive' (1984).

DISCOGRAFIA CON I CARS

The Cars (1978)

Candy-O (1979)

Panorama (1980)

Shake It Up (1981)

Heartbeat City (1984)

Door to Door (1987)

Move Like This (2011)


DISCOGRAFIA SOLISTA

Beatitude (1982)

This Side of Paradise (1986)

Fireball Zone (1991)

Quick Change World (1993)

Negative Theater (1993)

Troublizing (1997)

Nexterday (2005)
