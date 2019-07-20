Alessio Bruno, ex di Temptation Island, arrestato per spaccio di ...Meteo, torna il caldo! temperature a 40 gradi con l'aria rovente in ...Caso Bibbiano, Matteo Salvini cavalca l'odio social contro il PdGenova, ruba offerte in chiesa! Il parroco lo insegue e lo fa ...Vince 100mila euro al Superenalotto ma non li ritira: la vincita ...Firenze, marocchino entra in un supermarket per bere alcolici a ...Francesco l'ha tradita! Gli amici di Giulia Salemi rispondono a MonteCalciatore di Serie A nella bufera, sputano conversazioni ‘hot’ di ...Londra, spruzzano gas in metro durante una rissa e fuggonoStasera in TV : i Film di Oggi Sabato 20 Luglio 2019Francesco Saverio Borrelli è morto: il magistrato simbolo della lotta ...Dobbiamo preoccuparci per le nostre foto su FaceApp?A 14 anni in un macchina di merd*! Taylor Mega e la sua prima voltaBibbiano, psicoterapeuta scarcerato: Non sono un mostro, gli abusi ...Ivan Cottini, ballerino con la sclerosi : Mi hanno chiesto di ...
Londra, spruzzano gas in metro durante una rissa e fuggono

Persone intossicate a Oxford Circus, la polizia cerca due uomini. Si tratta di due bianchi, uno ...
Londra

Persone intossicate a Oxford Circus, la polizia cerca due uomini. Si tratta di due bianchi, uno con i capelli scuri sui trent'anni e un altro con i capelli rossicci che sembra un po' più giovane. E' caccia a Londra a due uomini sospettati di aver diffuso gas lacrimogeno sulla metropolitana nella centralissima stazione di Oxford Circus. Diverse persone sono state assistite soprattutto per difficoltà respiratorie. Diffuse le immagini delle telecamere di sicurezza che hanno immortalato i due ricercati. Secondo la polizia il gas sarebbe stato spruzzato durante una rissa fra alcuni passeggeri. Esclusa, dunque, l'ipotesi di attentato terroristico.

La polizia dà la caccia a due uomini, di cui ha già diffuso una foto alla ricerca di testimoni o di qualcuno che riconosca i presunti responsabili. Uno sui trent'anni con i capelli scuri, l'altro è rossiccio e sembra più giovane. Indossano jeans, t-shirt e scarpe da ginnastica. 
