Che bomba sexy! Gina Stewart è la nonna più hot di instagram

L'idea che ha quasi 50 anni è assurda - magari qualche ritocchino avrà il suo merito... ma è certo che è tra le nonne più giovani e di sicuro la più hot. La biondissima Gina Stewart su Instagram mostra tutta la sua prorompente sensualità. A 49anni è già nonna, la bionda tutta curve è madre di quatto figli e può vantare anche la presenza di una nipotina. 150.000 follower su Instagram e al Maxim's Finest Australia, l'anno scorso, ha vinto su contendenti giovani la metà dei suoi anni. Il suo profilo è una vera e propria sfilata di scatti super hot!
??Thank you for all your support over the last 2 days regarding the Instagram ban , I read all your beautiful messages and feel such gratitude that you all care for me so much . I can’t always answer back but will try from time to time . I will keep posting and taking photos . I am also on Twitter @strawberriegina and my backup Instagram @worldshottestgrandma much love to you all love Gina ??