Ho una trombosi al braccio destro! Carolyn Smith finisce in ospedale

di

La coreografa e giudice di 'Ballando con le stelle' costretta a rimandare un viaggio in Polonia. La ...
Carolyn Smith

La coreografa e giudice di 'Ballando con le stelle' costretta a rimandare un viaggio in Polonia. La giurata di Ballando con le stelle, Carolyn Smith, annuncia ai fan tramite il suo profilo Instagram di avere un malore al braccio, per il quale è dovuta andare in ospedale, dove si è sottoposta ad un controllo. Nei video postati, la Smith ha spiegato cosa le fosse accaduto e ha rassicurato i suoi fan, che già avevano palesato una certa preoccupazione : "Buongiorno. Non sono riuscita a partire per la Polonia ieri sera perché è peggiorata la situazione del mio braccio destro. Fra poco faccio esame per controllare tutto! ... Esame finito. Tino è sopravvissuto! Durante l’esame gli chiedevo se stava bene (io a lui)... ha sorriso un pò! Miracolo. Ho una trombosi al braccio destro. Oggi inizio la cura. Tutto andrà bene con il tempo..."

