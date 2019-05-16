Il mio matrimonio non è in crisi! Basta scoop falsi e vergognosi su Sarah Jessica Parker

Un decoltè esplosivo! Diletta Leotta esagerata per il gala Che spacco! Melissa Satta infiamma Cannes e mostra il lato bIl mio matrimonio non è in crisi! Basta scoop falsi e vergognosi su ...Due anni fa ho abortito, ed è stato terribile! Milla Jovovich parla ...Temo compia un gesto estremo! Pamela Prati si distrugge per ...La presentazione degli eventi culturali a Formia: intervento ...Mark Caltagirone non esiste! Anche la disegnatrice presa in giro da ...In quella foto non dormiva! Elisa Isoardi sul selfie con Matteo ...Ma perché non lasci in pace Michael? Tutti contro Cristian ImparatoFatti aiutare! Cristiano Malgioglio scrive a Pamela Prati dopo Non è ...Senza parole, solo tanta felicità! Anna Falchi è una bomba senza veli ...Sono casta da 3 anni, tu sei Satana, ti giudicherà Dio ! Flavia Vento ...Una folata e l'aria si scalda! Alessandra Ambrosio mostra tutto a ...E' incantevole! Aida Yespica dalle Maldive fa il pieno di likeEsplode la passione al Grande Fratello! Ma Michael non riesce a ...
L'attrice Sarah Jessica Parker stufa delle continue illazioni sulla crisi del suo matrimonio, ...
Sarah Jessica Parker

L'attrice Sarah Jessica Parker stufa delle continue illazioni sulla crisi del suo matrimonio, pubblica una lettera inviatale del giornale The National Enquirer, nella quale si parla di un litigio verificatosi tra lei e il marito Matthew Broderick. La decisione di scrivere un lungo post su Instagram nasce dalla volontà di smentire le bugie che vengono dette sul suo conto, e dirne quattro a chi si impegna per divulgarle: "Da un decennio, quando si avvicina la data del mio anniversario di nozze, proprio come un orologio, ecco il solito scoop falso e vergognoso. Il National Enquirer fa il suo meglio per rovinare questi 4 giorni felici con mio marito a Londra. Non c'è stato nessuno scontro né al ristorante né in strada. I miei figli ed io siamo enormemente orgogliosi del lavoro che Matthew sta facendo. Dopo molte riflessioni ho deciso di condividere questa lettera in modo da rendere pubbliche le “inchieste” di questo giornale."

Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no "screaming match" as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing. After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of "inquiry" from these people. As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to "report" . Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There's your "scoop" From a "reliable source". #tabloidharassment

