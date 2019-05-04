Difficile rimanere incinta! Chiara Ferragni ah la sindrome dell'ovaio policistico

Chiara Ferragni sui social racconta un aspetto inedito della sua vita privata, nel maggio del 2016 scoprì di soffrire della sindrome dell’ovaio policistico: “Questa ero io 3 anni fa, nel maggio del 2016. Ero affranta per una relazione che non aveva funzionato, mi sentivo sola a Los Angeles e non sapevo ancora che cosa fare della mia vita”. La sindrome dell’ovaio policistico colpisce il 10/15% delle donne : “Questa foto è stata scattata prima di una visita medica che mi ha molto spaventato perché il dottore mi disse che per me sarebbe stato difficile restare incinta: i miei ormoni non erano equilibrati e, in più, soffrivo della sindrome dell’ovaio policistico. In quel periodo non avevo legami e avere un figlio era l’ultimo dei miei pensieri ma pensare che, quando sarei stata pronta, avrei potuto incontrare delle difficoltà mi rattristava molto... ”. Prosegui la lettura, vedi altri post, foto e video...
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I wanna share with you a story. This was me 3 years ago, in May 2016. I was not feeling the best: I was a bit heartbroken from a relationship that didn’t work, feeling lonely living in Los Angeles all by myself and had no clue what I wanted to do in my future. This photo was taken before a doctor visit that scared me a lot, because the doctor told me that It would have been difficult for me to get pregnant because my hormones were not balanced and also had Pcos (so common in women). At that time I wasn’t in a relationship and having a baby was not my first goal but thinking that, when I would be ready, it could be difficult really made me feel sad. May 2016 was one of the toughest months of my adult life because I got to face all my fears: health, loneliness and a broken heart. This to tell you what? That most things happen for a reason If you have the right attitude. Being completely alone in LA finally taught me to be happy 100% just by myself, not having to count on anybody else. The doctor visit made me more aware of my body: I started eating better, taking the right vitamins, and going to the right doctors that taught me my body was perfect and I would never have problem If I didn’t let these bad energies come to my head. And being heart broken.. I let myself enjoy those moments where I only had to think about myself because in my mind I knew the next man I’d ever date next would be the one.. and 3 months later I met Fede ?? So if you’re in a tough moment now.. Breath, visualize what you want in life and enjoy the unknown..