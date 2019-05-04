Difficile rimanere incinta! Chiara Ferragni ah la sindrome dell'ovaio policistico

"Molte cose accadono per una ragione precise se sai aspettarle con l’atteggiamento giusto. Essere da sola a Los Angeles mi ha insegnato a concentrarmi su me stessa e la visita dal medico mi ha reso più consapevole del mio corpo. Sapevo dentro me stessa che il prossimo uomo che avrei incontrato sarebbe stato quello giusto e 3 mesi dopo ho conosciuto Fedez... Se stai vivendo un momento difficile, fermati, respira, visualizza quello che vuoi nella vita e goditi l’ignoto". A due anni da quel momento, l’influencer è diventata mamma di Leone.