Non credete a ciò che leggete! Britney Spears e la verità sulle sue condizioni di salute

Qualche giorno fa la notizia del ricovero della popstarin un centro di salute mentale a causa forte stress dovuto alla grave malattia del padre, ma lei smentisce tutto su. Nel video sul social la 37enne rassicura i suoi fan sulle sue condizioni, parla di un periodo di forte stress e ansia ma dice che sta bene e presto tornerà sul palco.

Nel video appare particolarmente provata - sicuramente non in forma - la falsa notizia ha provocato seri problemi alla sua famiglia, Britney Spears ha accusato il suo ex-manager Sam Lutfi di aver preso il suo posto in alcuni scambi di e-mail dal suo account e di aver "falsificato" delle comunicazioni : "Le cose che vengono dette sono fuori controllo! Wow! Ci sono voci, minacce di morte alla mia famiglia e alla mia squadra, e vengono dette così tante cose pazze. Sto cercando di prendermi un momento per me, ma tutto ciò che sta accadendo sta rendendo tutto più difficile. Non credete a tutto ciò che leggete e ascoltate".

