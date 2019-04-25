Non credete a ciò che leggete! Britney Spears e la verità sulle sue condizioni di salute

Qualche giorno fa la notizia del ricovero della popstar Britney Spears in un centro di salute mentale a causa forte stress dovuto alla grave malattia del padre, ma lei smentisce tutto su Instagram. Nel video sul social la 37enne rassicura i suoi fan sulle sue condizioni, parla di un periodo di forte stress e ansia ma dice che sta bene e presto tornerà sul palco.
Nel video appare particolarmente provata - sicuramente non in forma - la falsa notizia ha provocato seri problemi alla sua famiglia, Britney Spears ha accusato il suo ex-manager Sam Lutfi di aver preso il suo posto in alcuni scambi di e-mail dal suo account e di aver "falsificato" delle comunicazioni : "Le cose che vengono dette sono fuori controllo! Wow! Ci sono voci, minacce di morte alla mia famiglia e alla mia squadra, e vengono dette così tante cose pazze. Sto cercando di prendermi un momento per me, ma tutto ciò che sta accadendo sta rendendo tutto più difficile. Non credete a tutto ciò che leggete e ascoltate".
Prosegui la lettura, vedi altri post, foto e video...
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment ?????? You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ??????