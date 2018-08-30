Trenta:Europa non c'è - ma sono fiduciosaTerremoto - scossa 3.1 nell'AquilanoSalvini:valutaremo se proseguire SophiaParma - violenza sessuale: due arrestiGenova - sindaco:corretta la zona rossaCig - Inps:calo domande - luglio -57% anno
di

Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 11 agli sviluppatori

Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 11 agli sviluppatori
Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 11 agli sviluppatori. Apple, rilascia l' undicesima versione beta di iOS ...
Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 11 agli sviluppatori

Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 11 agli sviluppatori
Guarda la Foto Commenta
Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 11 agli sviluppatori. Apple, rilascia l' undicesima versione beta di iOS 12 agli sviluppatori.

iOS 12 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi:

iPhone:

  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 5s

iPad:

  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 9.7-inch iPad Pro
  • 9.6-inch iPad
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad Air
  • iPad 5th generation
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad mini 3
  • iPad mini 2

iPod Touch:

  • iPod Touch 6th generation

Questa undicesima beta di iOS 12 può essere installata solo se provvisti di profilo sviluppatore e registrati al Developer Center.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ios 12
Scritto da crisafulliroberto35@ letto volte.
zazoom
- 5 5 5
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore - Immagini e foto presenti sono a scopo esemplificatico
Cerca Tags : Tecnologiaios 12appapplebeta
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!