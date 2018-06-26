Affari in Famiglia Richard Harrison : È morto Il Vecchio del programma tv

È morto il 77enne Richard Benjamin "il Vecchio" Harrison, cofondatore e proprietario del negozio di pegni di Las Vegas Gold & Silver Pawn Shop dove è ambientato il programma Affari di famiglia trasmesso sul canale History, Blaze e di recente in chiaro su Cielo. Harrison aveva fondato il banco di pegni Gold&Silver Pawn Shop a Los Angeles, dove è ambientato il programma tv. Richard Harrison era andato in pensione nel luglio del 2017 e aveva lasciato il negozio e il programma nelle mani di Rick e Corey.



Il figlio lo annuncia su Twitter pubblicando una foto di suo padre da giovane: "Ho perso un amico, un padre, un maestro e molto di più. The Old Man ha perso la sua lunga battaglia con il Parkinson questa mattina". Richard Benjamin Harrison aprì il negozio nel 1988 insieme al figlio Rick, ai due si era poi unito il nipote, Corey "lo Smilzo", figlio di Rick.

