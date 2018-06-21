Salvini: telecamene in asili e scuoleViminale:Lifeline vada in Libia o MaltaPittsburgh - 17enne ucciso dalla poliziaDi Maio a gruppi M5S: ora servono fattiFico:chi si oppone a mafie sia protettoMondiali 2018 - Argentina-Croazia 0-3Pisa: morto 12enne sparito nel lagoPisa: trovato morto 12 sparito in lagoSanremo - barista ucciso a coltellateAmatrice:crollo palazzine - 5 a giudizio
di

Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 2 agli sviluppatori

Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 2 agli sviluppatori
Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 2 agli sviluppatori. Apple, rilascia la seconda versione beta di iOS 12 ...
Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 2 agli sviluppatori

Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 2 agli sviluppatori
Guarda la Foto Commenta
Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 2 agli sviluppatori. Apple, rilascia la seconda versione beta di iOS 12 agli sviluppatori. iOS 12 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi:

iPhone:

  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 5s

iPad:

  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 9.7-inch iPad Pro
  • 9.6-inch iPad
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad Air
  • iPad 5th generation
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad mini 3
  • iPad mini 2

iPod Touch:

  • iPod Touch 6th generation

Questa seconda beta di iOS 12 può essere installata solo se provvisti di profilo sviluppatore e registrati al Developer Center.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : iOS 12
Scritto da crisafulliroberto35@ letto volte.
zazoom
- 5 5 5
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore - Immagini e foto presenti sono a scopo esemplificatico
Cerca Tags : TecnologiaiOS 12applebetaios
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!