Apple rilascia iOS 12 beta 2 agli sviluppatori. Apple, rilascia la seconda versione beta di iOS 12 agli sviluppatori. iOS 12 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi:
iPhone:
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
iPad:
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- 9.6-inch iPad
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
iPod Touch:
- iPod Touch 6th generation
Questa seconda beta di iOS 12 può essere installata solo se provvisti di profilo sviluppatore e registrati al Developer Center.