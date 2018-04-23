Royal baby : Kate Middleton in ospedale, è iniziato il travaglio





Lo rende noto Kensington Palace : Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

è stata ricoverata inSt Mary's Hospital di Londra.La duchessa di Cambridge, moglie del, è «» per la nascita del terzo figlio, il terzoche secondo i bookmakers sarà una femmina .