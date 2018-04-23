Royal baby : Kate Middleton in ospedale, è iniziato il travaglio

Migranti - a Trapani nave con 537 a bordoGoverno - Pd:incolmabile distanza con M5SMeloni:voto Molise è indicazione chiaraAlitalia - indagine Ue su prestito ponteGoverno - Fico chiamato al Colle alle 17Eurostat - in calo deficit e debitoSalvini a Di Miao:mettiamoci al tavoloAttacchi Parigi - 20 anni a AbdeslamSalvini: "Siamo pronti - facciamo veloce"Di Maio:contratto chiede lealtà e onore
Kate Middleton è stata ricoverata  in ospedale St Mary's Hospital di Londra.La duchessa di Cambridge, moglie del principe William, è «nella fase iniziale del travaglio» per la nascita del terzo figlio, il terzo royal baby che secondo i bookmakers sarà una femmina . 

Lo rende noto Kensington Palace : Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
