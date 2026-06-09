COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE The?FORTEGRA Venous Stent is engineered to offer an optimal balance of conformability and compression resistance for treating a broad range of patients. PUTZBRUNN, Germany, June 9, 2026 PRNewswire — W. L. Gore & Associates Medical Products (Gore) announced today CE Mark approval for the GORE®?VIABAHN®?FORTEGRA Venous Stent, indicated for use in the treatment of symptomatic inferior vena cava (IVC) and iliofemoral venous outflow obstruction.?Building on the recent U.S. FDA approval, this milestone reflects Gore’s commitment to expanding access to a purpose-built treatment option for physicians and patients worldwide. The FORTEGRA Venous Stent, the newest addition to the VIABAHN®?Device family, is specifically engineered to treat patients with deep venous disease. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - THE GORE® VIABAHN® FORTEGRA VENOUS STENT RECEIVES MDR APPROVAL

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

NEW Data on Gore Fortegra Stent

Notizie e thread social correlati

Lupin Receives China Approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral SuspensionLupin Limited ha ricevuto l’approvazione dalle autorità cinesi per la produzione e la vendita della sospensione orale di Oseltamivir Fosfato, un...

Reach Surgical Receives CE Mark Approval for iREACH IRIS, First Powered Reusable Stapler with Real-Time Firing Curve™ and 90° ArticulationUna società ha annunciato di aver ottenuto la certificazione CE per un nuovo dispositivo medico chiamato iREACH IRIS, il primo stapler riutilizzabile...

Temi più discussi: Droni su Lettonia e Moldavia, Kiev colpisce retrovie russe; Tumori, la vela terapia riabilitativa ‘Sognando Itaca’ prende il largo da Venezia; BaxEnergy, governance rafforzata e crescita nel gruppo giapponese Yokogawa; Alessandro Matri e Federica Nargi sposi? Non c’è stato nessun matrimonio.

W. L. Gore & Associates GmbH: THE GORE VIABAHN FORTEGRA VENOUS STENT RECEIVES MDR APPROVALThe?FORTEGRA Venous Stent is engineered to offer an optimal balance of conformability and compression resistance for treating a broad range of patients.PUTZBRUNN, Germany, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ ... finanznachrichten.de

GORE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS OF THE INVESTIGATIONAL GORE® VIABAHN® FORTEGRA VENOUS STENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DEEP VENOUS ...The investigational device evaluated in the trial, previously known as the GORE ® VIAFORT Vascular Stent, will now be referred to as the GORE ® VIABAHN ® FORTEGRA Venous Stent. CAUTION: ... kxan.com