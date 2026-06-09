COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE High-accuracy energy measurements and photon-level data acquisition on a single chip ATSUGI, Japan, June 9, 2026 PRNewswire — Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release, mass-production, and shipment of the IMX711 direct conversion charge-integrating X-ray CMOS image sensor. The IMX711 is an X-ray image sensor for inspection and measurement instrumentation which directly detects X-rays and outputs signals proportional to their energy. The new sensor offers the industry’s fastest*1 maximum 26,100 fps high-speed imaging, achieved thanks to Sony’s proprietary circuit technology, suppressing charge saturation for accurate measurements. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release X-ray CMOS Sensor with Industry’s Fastest*¹ Imaging and Low-Noise Performance for Inspection and Measurement Instrumentation

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Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release X-ray CMOS Sensor with Industry's Fastest*¹ Imaging and Low-Noise Performance for Inspection and Measurement InstrumentationSony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release, mass-production, and shipment of the IMX711 direc ... adnkronos.com

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release X-ray CMOS Sensor with Industry's Fastest*¹ Imaging and Low-Noise Performance for Inspection ...High-accuracy energy measurements and photon-level data acquisition on a single chipATSUGI, Japan, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced ... finanznachrichten.de