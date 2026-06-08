Segway Powersports Revives the Quad Challenge at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Supporting the Growth of European ATV Racing Culture

Da corrieretoscano.it 8 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Segway Powersports ha riproposto la Quad Challenge durante il Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, evento di mountain bike e fuoristrada. La competizione ha visto la partecipazione di diversi piloti con veicoli ATV, con l’obiettivo di promuovere la cultura del racing europeo su quad. L’evento si è svolto in Austria il 8 giugno 2026 e ha coinvolto numerosi appassionati e concorrenti. La gara ha incluso diverse prove di abilità e resistenza su percorsi sterrati e impegnativi.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE EISENERZ, Austria, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — At the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, held June 4–7 in Erzberg, Austria, Segway Powersports brought the Quad Challenge back after an eight-year absence as the category’s title sponsor, underscoring its commitment to supporting international ATV racing and Europe’s off-road racing culture. Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is widely regarded as one of the world’s toughest off-road endurance races, testing both rider skill and machine durability in extreme conditions.   Alongside title sponsorship, Segway Powersports also participated in the event with Segway AT10, 999cc all-terrain vehicle, using the race as a demanding real-world environment to validate product capability and durability. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

segway powersports revives the quad challenge at red bull erzbergrodeo supporting the growth of european atv racing culture
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Segway Powersports Revives the Quad Challenge at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Supporting the Growth of European ATV Racing CultureAt the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, held June 4–7 in Erzberg, Austria, Segway Powersports brought the Quad Challenge back after an eight-year absence as the category's title sponsor, underscoring its commit ... adnkronos.com

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