Nuvion Joins Circle Payments Network to Bring Global Near-Instant Payments to Global Businesses

Da corrieretoscano.it 8 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Nuvion ha annunciato l’adesione alla rete di pagamenti Circle Payments, che consente alle aziende di effettuare pagamenti globali in modo quasi immediato. La collaborazione permette di integrare soluzioni di pagamento internazionali più rapide e sicure, riducendo i tempi di transazione tra le parti. La rete Circle Payments è una piattaforma che supporta pagamenti in diverse valute e si rivolge a imprese che operano su scala mondiale. La notizia è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato stampa.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MIAMI, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced that it has joined Circle Payments Network (CPN), an always-on payments network designed to support near-instant cross-border settlement with stablecoins.  This integration expands Nuvion’s ability to offer instant, secure, multi-currency settlement across markets, deepening its mission to make global finance accessible to everyone, from creators earning across borders, businesses expanding internationally, and to large marketplaces and global platforms running high-volume payment flows. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

nuvion joins circle payments network to bring global near instant payments to global businesses
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Nuvion Joins Circle Payments Network to Bring Global, Near-Instant Payments to Global BusinessesNuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced that it has joined Circle Payments Network (CPN), an ... adnkronos.com

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