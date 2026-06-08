AutoFull Powers IEM Cologne 2026 with Next-Gen Gaming Chairs

Da corrieretoscano.it 8 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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AutoFull ha annunciato la partnership con l'IEM Cologne Major 2026, evento di esport in programma in Germania. La collaborazione riguarda le nuove sedie da gioco di ultima generazione, progettate per il settore professionale.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — AutoFull, a well-known brand of professional esports furniture, has announced its partnership with the IEM Cologne Major 2026, further expanding its presence across the global competitive gaming circuit.  As the Official Gaming Chair Partner of the ESL Pro Tour for 2026–2027, AutoFull has already supported major events this season, including IEM Rio in April and IEM Atlanta in May. Organized by ESL, the ESL Pro Tour is one of the most established competitive ecosystems in esports, while IEM Cologne, often referred to as the “Cathedral of Counter-Strike,” remains one of the most iconic tournaments on the global calendar. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

autofull powers iem cologne 2026 with next gen gaming chairs
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autofull powers autofull powers iem cologneAutoFull Powers IEM Cologne 2026 with Next-Gen Gaming ChairsAutoFull, a well-known brand of professional esports furniture, has announced its partnership with the IEM Cologne Major 2026, further expanding its presence across the global competitive gaming ... adnkronos.com

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