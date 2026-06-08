Angel Yeast Showcases Yeast-Based Innovations for Animal Nutrition at TUYEM 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — Angel Yeast (SH600298), one of the world’s leading yeast manufacturers, recently presented its latest research and product developments at the 16th International Congress and Exhibition (TUYEM), with its contributions also highlighted in INFOVET magazine. Dr. George Gong, a technical expert at the company, delivered a keynote address titled “Yeast Postbiotic and Yeast Peptides Nutrition in Ruminants,” sharing insights into the role of yeast technologies in animal nutrition. Organized by the Turkish Industrialists Association (Türkiyem-Bir), TUYEM is the largest industry event in Turkey. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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[PRNewswire] Angel Yeast Showcases Yeast InnovationsAngel Yeast [ (SH600298), one of the world's leading yeast manufacturers, recently presented its latest research and product developments at the 16th International Feed Congress and Exhibition (TUYEM ... en.yna.co.kr

Angel Yeast Showcases Yeast-Based Innovations for Animal Nutrition at TUYEM 2026Angel Yeast (SH600298), one of the world's leading yeast manufacturers, recently presented its latest research and product developments at the 16th International Feed Congress and Exhibition (TUYEM), ... adnkronos.com