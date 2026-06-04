Creative Expression Takes Shape | ELEGOO Partners with emoji® – The Iconic Brand for a Special Co-Branded 3D Printer Centauri Carbon 2 Combo Edition

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HAMBURG, Germany, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with the emoji® brand — bringing together two powerful symbols of creativity, fun, and self-expression. The collaboration was brokered by emoji company’s UK licensing agent, Big Picture Licensing, whose support helped bring together two globally recognized brands driven by innovation, creativity, and emotional connection. ELEGOO has remained committed to making creation more accessible through intuitive 3D printing technology that transforms imagination into reality. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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