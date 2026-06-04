SHANGHAI, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — On June 3, the 19th (2026) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition grandly opened in Shanghai. Based on product iteration, ecosystem building, and full-domain deployment, CHG EnSOL showcased its industrialization achievements, application scenarios, and innovative advantages at Booth E630 in Hall 7.2H. At this conference, the “Area of Future” at CHG EnSOL’s booth attracted much attention. By centrally displaying the company’s forward-looking layout and R&D achievements in cutting-edge technology fields such as AI computing power, space photovoltaics, PV-storage... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - BREAKING NEWS: CHG EnSOL Launches AIDC PV Modules

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