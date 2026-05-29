Zendure e Sunergy hanno annunciato una partnership per sviluppare soluzioni di gestione energetica domestica intelligente. L’accordo prevede la collaborazione su prodotti per il monitoraggio e il controllo dell’energia nelle case. La collaborazione mira a integrare tecnologie per ottimizzare l’uso dell’energia in ambito residenziale. L’annuncio è stato dato in occasione di un evento nel sud dei Paesi Bassi. La partnership si concentra sul mercato olandese, senza dettagli su altri paesi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ‘s-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, May 29, 2026 PRNewswire — Zendure, the global pioneer of Plug-in-HEMS, has signed an MOU with Sunergy, a Dutch pioneering dynamic energy and energy management (SlimmeRik) provider, to unlock the full potential of dynamic energy pricing through intelligent residential energy storage solutions. As the Dutch energy market shifts toward more flexible and intelligent energy use, dynamic energy pricing (DEP) is becoming increasingly mainstream. By linking electricity rates to real-time fluctuations, DEP helps households optimize consumption, reduce costs, and maximize solar value, especially ahead of the end of net metering in 2027 and the rollout of time-of-use tariffs in 2029. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Zendure and Sunergy Partner to Accelerate Smart Home Energy Management in the Netherlands

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