COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2026 PRNewswire — As data-intensive AI workloads reshape computing, demand for systems that combine performance with massive local storage is accelerating. Beelink, renowned for its innovations, has expanded the ME Pro series with new 2-bay and 4-bay models powered by Intel Core i5-13420H, AMD Ryzen 7 H?255, and Ryzen AI 9 HX?370. The launch elevates ME Pro into a compact platform for AI computing, content creation, and high-capacity data workflows. Since the ME Pro debuted, its drawer-style design and modular motherboard architecture have stood out for both aesthetics and practicality. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Beelink Expands ME Pro Storage PC Lineup for the AI Era

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