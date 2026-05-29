COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LUXEMBOURG, May 29, 2026 PRNewswire — International investment group Alpac Capital and Summer Parent S.à r.l., the ultimate shareholder of United Group (“the Group”), today confirm that an agreement has been reached for the sale of Adria News S.à r.l. Alpac Capital has a long and well-established record of operating news assets at international scale, with its majority-ownership of one of the world’s largest networks, Euronews, reaching over 1.5 billion people in more than 160 countries, and broadcasting in 19 languages. This acquisition provides Adria News Network (“ANN”) with a strong platform and an owner aligned with its editorial principles, securing the long-term independence of these important news assets. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Alpac Capital and United Group announce agreement for the sale of Adria News Network

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Which Bank Account Do You Need for US Stock Investing From India

Notizie e thread social correlati

Republic Power Group Limited Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Access Agreement to Enter High-Growth RWA Tokenization and Blockchain Infrastructure MarketsRepublic Power Group Limited ha annunciato un accordo strategico per investimenti e accesso alla tecnologia, con l’obiettivo di entrare nei mercati...

SWI Group secures €260M capital increase in relation to the expansion to North America of its AI & data center strategySWI Group ha annunciato di aver ottenuto un aumento di capitale di 260 milioni di euro, destinato a finanziare l'espansione in Nord America della sua...