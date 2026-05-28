Arasan Chip Systems ha annunciato la prima soluzione IP completa che combina Sureboot™ con supporto totale per 16-bit xSPI e PSRAM. La nuova offerta include compatibilità con la memoria AP Memory, come Xccela™ PSRAM e LVpSRAM™. La presentazione è avvenuta a San Jose, in California. La soluzione permette di integrare facilmente memoria PSRAM e xSPI in dispositivi embedded, semplificando le procedure di avvio e migliorando le prestazioni complessive.

including support for AP Memory’s Xccela™ PSRAM and the latest LVpSRAM™ SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of IP for mobile and automobile SoC’s, is proud to announce the launch of the industry’s first Sureboot™ Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP. The Sureboot™ Total xSPI + PSRAM 16-bit IP includes the controller IP, seamlessly integrated PHY IP and software stack. This IP is specifically engineered to support AP Memory’s Xccela™ PSRAM and their latest LVpSRAM™, providing a high-performance, low-power memory interface for next-generation SoC designs. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Arasan Chip Systems Announces Industry’s First Sureboot™ Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP Solution

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Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.: Arasan Chip Systems Announces Industry's First Sureboot Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP SolutionArasan Chip Systems Announces Industry's First Sureboot Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP Solution including support for AP Memory's Xccela PSRAM and the latest LVpSRAMSAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 ... finanznachrichten.de

Arasan Chip Systems Announces Industry's First Sureboot™ Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP SolutionArasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of IP for mobile and automobile SoC's, is proud to announce the launch of the industry's first Sureboot™ Total 16-bit xSPI + PSRAM IP. The Sureboot™ Total xSPI ... tmcnet.com