COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 24, 2026 PRNewswire — This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Liang Junyan, a researcher at the Institute of History Studies of China Tibetology Research Center, has studied Xizang history and culture for two decades, shares the transformation of this land from her perspective. In her first trip to Xizang in the summer of 2007, the road from the airport to the city was bumpy and long. Houses along the way were low and dilapidated. Nearly 20 years later, she found that tremendous changes have taken place. A 75-Year development miracle that spans millennia Since its peaceful liberation and democratic reform, the face of the Snowy Plateau has undergone a fundamental transformation. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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CGTN: Xizang at 75: Development and culture create a 'miracle on Earth'This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Liang Junyan, a researcher at the Institute of History Studies of China Tibetology Research Center, has studied Xizang ... adnkronos.com

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